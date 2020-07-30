Single-vehicle rollover near Loris sends 1 person to hospital

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Officials responded to a single-vehicle rollover into a field Thursday morning.
A vehicle rolled into a field on Highway 45 in the Oak Dale community south of Loris, according to the Loris Fire Department.
One person was transported to the hospital and South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating at this time.
