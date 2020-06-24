Siren testing starting in July near Robinson Nuclear Plant

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) — Duke Energy will test their warning sirens July 8 around the Robinson Nuclear Plant.

The 59 outdoor warning sirens surrounding the plant will be tested from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for 5 to 30 seconds.

Due to the plant’s upgraded siren activation system, additional testing is required throughout 2020. Sirens will also be tested starting August 17 and will last 2 weeks. This testing will occur Monday through Friday within those 2 weeks between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

In a statement sent to the public, Duke Energy said they are doing so to ensure they’re functioning properly.

Duke Energy said these tests are performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Chesterfield, Darlington and Lee counties.

For more information about the warning sirens and this testing, visit this link.