‘Siri, I’m getting pulled over’ iPhone shortcut records police encounters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)—Amid nationwide protests fighting against police brutality and for racial equality, many iPhone users are finding new ways that their cellphones can help keep them safe.

A new shortcut prompts iPhone cameras to automatically start recording along with up to 18 other actions simultaneously.

All users have to do is say, “Siri, I’m getting pulled over,” and the phone’s front-facing camera begins recording, pauses music you may be playing, turns down the phone’s brightness, and activates “do not disturb” mode.

The setting will also send a message saying you’ve been pulled over, the video that is recorded, and your location to a predetermined contact.

Many iPhone users are activating this shortcut on their devices to record encounters with police officers following the death of George Floyd and other recent incidents that turned violent, which were captured on phone cameras.

Apple launched the Shortcuts feature in 2018, which allows users to write their own scripts for the iPhone. Apple says anyone can edit a shortcut someone else has made to suit their own specific needs, and this “police” feature is one example of that.

Georgia law allows drivers to record a police encounter, even without the officer’s knowledge.

How to install it on your phone: