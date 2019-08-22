Six additional people arrested in Horry County drug investigation

From the opt left: Robert Gause, Dendric Bellamy, Ashley Noncent, Jeffery Bryant, Marshall Bellamy, Kevin Stanley. Courtesy J. Reuben Long Detention Center

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Six more people have been arrested in connection to a drug investigation by Horry County Police, seven people were arrested in this case earlier this month.

According to Mikayla Moskov with Horry County Police the six people are each being charged with trafficking cocaine base over 400 grams and trafficking heroin over 28 grams. Those people are:

  • Kevin Stanley, 38, of Little River
  •  Marshall Bellamy, 42, of Little River
  • Jeffery Bryant, 44, of North Myrtle Beach
  •  Ashley Noncent, 22
  • Kendric Bellamy, 42, of Little River
  • Robert Gause, 64, of Little River

The investigation is still ongoing. Earlier in the month, seven people were arrested after police simultaneously executed several search warrants on Malcom Drive and Little River Inn Lane.

