Six additional people arrested in Horry County drug investigation

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Six more people have been arrested in connection to a drug investigation by Horry County Police, seven people were arrested in this case earlier this month.

According to Mikayla Moskov with Horry County Police the six people are each being charged with trafficking cocaine base over 400 grams and trafficking heroin over 28 grams. Those people are:

Kevin Stanley, 38, of Little River

Marshall Bellamy, 42, of Little River

Jeffery Bryant, 44, of North Myrtle Beach

Ashley Noncent, 22

Kendric Bellamy, 42, of Little River

Robert Gause, 64, of Little River

The investigation is still ongoing. Earlier in the month, seven people were arrested after police simultaneously executed several search warrants on Malcom Drive and Little River Inn Lane.