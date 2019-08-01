SLED arrests two Kingstree town employees

News

by: WCBD News Team

Posted: / Updated:

Kingstree, SC (WCBD) – Kingstree Police say two town employees are in custody Wednesday night.

Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division arrested 48-year-old Betty Eaddy and 46-year-old Sallica Williams on Monday.

Eaddy is a former Kingstree Water Department employee and is charged with Embezzling Funds.

Williams is a former Kingstree Police Officer and is charged with Misconduct in Office.

The investigation was requested by the Kingstree Police Department, Kingstree Finance Director and the Kingstree Police Department.

Both were booked at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

The cases will be prosecuted by the Third Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: