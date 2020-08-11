SLED: Attempted murder suspect shot victim in the back

DARLINGTON CO. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is taking over an attempted murder investigation in Darlington County. Sheriff Tony Chavis asked SLED to step in, according to statements from SLED and the Darlington County Sheriff’s office.

It happened on Sunday evening around 5:40 in the 2200 block of N. Center Road.

According to warrants obtained by WBTW News13, Jordan Hudson, 27, is charged with attempted murder. Hudson was booked into the Darlington County Detention Center. The warrant goes on to say Hudson shot the victim in the back with the “intent of killing him with malice and aforethought” after some sort of fight.

One person was wounded and taken to the hospital.

The warrant says witnesses told investigator what happened, and Jordan made a “post Miranda admission.”

The case will be prosecuted by the Fourth Circuit Solicitors office.