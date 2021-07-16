SLED: Ex-detention officer at Darlington prison repeatedly provided cellphone to inmate, accepted money

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – SLED agents arrested a former detention officer for repeatedly providing a cellphone to an inmate at the Darlington County Prison.



Ron Stephone Miller, 31, also is accused of accepting monies from inmates and from family members of

inmates at the facility, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division. Miller was arrested on Wednesday.

The findings were supported by witnesses and Miller confessed to the offenses, according to the affidavit. Miller faces charges of furnishing contraband to an inmate, along with misconduct in office.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the S.C. Department of Corrections.



Miller was booked at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.



The case will be prosecuted by the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.