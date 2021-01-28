SLED: Florence man attempted to help inmates escape from jail

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Florence man they say attempted to help inmates escape from prison.

Dallas Waiters, Jr., 23, was arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy after he exchanged text messages with an inmate on Dec. 27, prior to an escape attempt, according to authorities.

In the messages, Waiters conspired with inmates at McCormick Correctional Institute to aid in their escape, according to SLED agents.

Waiters was booked at the McCormick County Detention Center awaiting trial.

