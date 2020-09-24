SLED investigates Thursday morning officer involved shooting in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer involved shooting Thursday morning.
Tommy Crosby with SLED has confirmed investigation on the incident is currently underway. This is a developing story with very little details at this time.
News13’s Matt Fortin is on his way to the scene. Count on News13 for updates.
