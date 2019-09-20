SLED investigating indecent exposure allegation involving Pawleys Island Police Chief

Courtesy: Town of Pawleys Island website

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – SLED is investigating after receiving allegations involving Pawleys Island Police Chief Mike Fanning, according to Tommy Crosby with SLED.

According to an incident report from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the Beaver Bar in Murrells Inlet for an indecent exposure incident. Chief Fanning is named as a suspect in that report.

Crosby says an agent has begun an investigation into that matter and “as our work is underway it would be inappropriate to discuss specific details.”

