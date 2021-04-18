SLED investigating the death of an inmate at North Myrtle Beach jail

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of an inmate at the North Myrtle Beach jail.

Police say the man, who was 44 years old, was found unresponsive at about 10:42 a.m. on Saturday when jail personnel went to wake him up for his bond hearing. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Horry County EMS were called, and both agencies confirmed his death.

Pat Dowling, public information officer with North Myrtle Beach, said police were called to 732 Main Street on Friday at about 8 p.m. for reports of a disorderly man. “The homeless male was apparently very intoxicated,” Dowling said.

EMS also arrived on the scene, talked with the man, and offered to take him to be checked out at a hospital, Dowling added, but the man said he did not want to go to the hospital.

He was then arrested for public disorderly conduct and transported to the NMB jail.

The city contacted SLED to send a crime scene unit to the jail. The case is now being investigated by SLED.

No further information is available. Count on News13 for updates.