SLED investigating after state trooper shoots man during traffic stop confrontation in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – SLED is investigating after a reported officer-involved shooting in Horry County.

SLED officials say a state trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol “shot a man during a confrontation while conducting a traffic stop.”

The suspect and trooper were taken to the hospital. The trooper has non-life threatening injuries and further information about their condition will come from SCHP.

No further information was released about the condition of the suspect.

It is standard protocol in most South Carolina jurisdictions for SLED agents to investigate officer-involved shootings.

According to SLED, this was the 28th officer involved shooting in South Carolina this year. In 2020, there were 49 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; two involved the SCHP.

