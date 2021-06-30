SLED: Woman arrested for not reporting abuse of vulnerable person at Pee Dee Regional Center

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been arrested after SLED investigators say she failed to report the physical abuse of a vulnerable person at the Pee Dee Regional Center (PDRC) in Florence.

Barbara Cushman, 69, was arrested after investigators say she was a staff member at PDRC and was in close proximity of a patient being abused and failed to report it.

On May 2, a nurse at the facility was caught on surveillance video physically abusing a vulnerable person when Cushman failed to stop them, according to investigators.

The nurse was seen hitting the victim in the face, head, and arm multiple times, as well as shoving their head into a wall and against a table multiple times, according to previous reporting.

Cushman is being charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and failure to report abuse. She is being held at the Florence County Detention Center where bond has not yet been set.