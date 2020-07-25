Slightly cooler today with more chances for storms

Scattered thunderstorms will be back again today, keeping temperatures from getting too hot. High pressure that has kept us hot and mainly dry this week weakened a bit Friday, and will stay weaker today. This will give us another day with scattered thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the 80s to near 90. The high pressure will strengthen on Sunday, lowering rain chances, and heating us up for the first half of this week. Better rain chances and lower temperatures look to return by the end of next week.

Today, partly sunny, warm and muggy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 94 inland, 88 beaches.