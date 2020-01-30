‘Small child’ shot at Alabama hotel, police say

MOBILE, AL (WKRG/WBTW) – Police in Alabama say a “small child” has been shot at a hotel.

Mobile police tell News13’s sister station WKRG News 5 that a child was shot at the Red Roof Inn on I-65 near Dauphin Street Thursday morning.

Police received a call around 8:25 am of one person shot. Mobile police say when officers arrived, they did not see anything but later got a call that an infant arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The condition of the child is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

