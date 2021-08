UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A plane made an emergency landing in Union on Thursday.

According to Union Co Emergency Management, the plane made an emergency landing on Union Blvd and nobody was hurt. It was reportedly a small plane that landed on the highway.

According to flight-tracking website flightaware.com, The plane left Myrtle Beach this morning headed for Knoxville, TN.

Count on News13 for updates as we learn more.