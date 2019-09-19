SNAP recipients in areas impacted by Hurricane Dorian eligible for replacement of benefits

SNAP recipients in areas recently impacted by Hurricane Dorian will receive an automatic replacement of benefits.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services on Thursday announced recipients will automatically receive a replacement to help with food lost as a result of prolonged power outages during the storm.

Counties and zip codes eligible for SNAP replacement include:

Beaufort County: 29907, 29920, 29926, 29935, 29940

Colleton County: 29435, 29438, 29446, 29452, 29474

Dillon County: 29563

Georgetown County: 29440, 29510

Horry County: 29568

Orangeburg County: 29048, 29133, 29432

Williamsburg County: 29056, 29510

Berkeley County: all zip codes

Charleston County: all zip codes

Dorchester County: all zip codes

DSS said the amount of replacement benefits each SNAP household will receive is based on their monthly issuance date.

The automatic replacement benefits will be available on eligible households’ EBT cards on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Residents do not need to go to the DSS office to request replacement benefits.

If you live in an area affected by power outages or flooding from Hurricane Dorian AND you suffered a disaster loss, you may go to your local DSS office and file an Affidavit of Loss to request a replacement.

Replacement requests for food losses related to Hurricane Dorian will be accepted through Monday, October 7, 2019.