Breaking News Alert
Longtime Georgetown Co. Sheriff Lane Cribb has died

SNAP recipients in areas impacted by Hurricane Dorian eligible for replacement of benefits

News
Posted: / Updated:

SNAP recipients in areas recently impacted by Hurricane Dorian will receive an automatic replacement of benefits.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services on Thursday announced recipients will automatically receive a replacement to help with food lost as a result of prolonged power outages during the storm.

Counties and zip codes eligible for SNAP replacement include:

  • Beaufort County: 29907, 29920, 29926, 29935, 29940
  • Colleton County: 29435, 29438, 29446, 29452, 29474
  • Dillon County: 29563
  • Georgetown County: 29440, 29510
  • Horry County: 29568
  • Orangeburg County: 29048, 29133, 29432
  • Williamsburg County: 29056, 29510
  • Berkeley County: all zip codes
  • Charleston County: all zip codes
  • Dorchester County: all zip codes

DSS said the amount of replacement benefits each SNAP household will receive is based on their monthly issuance date.

The automatic replacement benefits will be available on eligible households’ EBT cards on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Residents do not need to go to the DSS office to request replacement benefits.

If you live in an area affected by power outages or flooding from Hurricane Dorian AND you suffered a disaster loss, you may go to your local DSS office and file an Affidavit of Loss to request a replacement. 

Replacement requests for food losses related to Hurricane Dorian will be accepted through Monday, October 7, 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: