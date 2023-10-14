SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW)– As Hispanic Heritage Month draws to a close, the community of Socastee came together for Advanced America’s second annual Hispanic Heritage Festival.

The festival featured 26 local vendors, offering a wide variety of delectable Hispanic foods. Attendees could savor homemade traditional dishes, including tamales, pan dulce, and savory tacos.

It wasn’t just about the food; it was an immersive cultural experience. For families, the festival provided entertainment in the form of bouncy houses, giving kids a chance to have fun together.

A lively DJ spun Latin music, prompting attendees to dance to the rhythms of salsa. The event also featured an assortment of clothing, jewelry, and artwork for sale, allowing visitors to take a piece of Hispanic culture home with them.

Event coordinator, Karen Hernandez says she wanted to share this side of her heritage.

“I always know when I go to a party that people don’t know me, they talk to me like they know me. It’s so welcoming. Also, I see people that don’t know about the music, but they are standing in line and moving to the beat… it’s so moving,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez says she was raised in Horry County and felt the Hispanic community needed a place to come together and highlight their culture.

“The Hispanic community is not really reached, and I wanted to make a difference. So, this was to help our Hispanic community,” said Hernandez.

As the festival concluded, Hernandez expressed her hopes for its continued growth in the coming years.

Hispanic Heritage Month began on September 15th and ends October 15th.