MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Rain began early this morning at midnight and most of the rain has fallen along the Grand Strand and in the southern part of our area. Airport data shows 1.3″ in N. Myrtle Beach, 1.6″ in Myrtle Beach, 0.55″ in Laurinburg, 0.72″ in Florence, and 0.69″ in Lumberton as of 12 p.m. Georgetown and Kingstree have both received over 3 inches of rain.

Rain has begun to break up and will be scattered throughout the afternoon. Only another 0.1-0.25″ are expected meaning daily rainfall records are safe across the area. High temperatures for today will be more than 10 degrees below average in the mid to upper-60s.

Clouds will break up around midnight and it will be cold tonight in the mid to upper-50s.

Friday morning will be off to a great start. The afternoon will be dry and warmer in the mid-70s. There is a slight chance for a lingering shower Friday evening but a better chance into Saturday as a warm front moves through. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Saturday morning.

Rain chances decrease after lunch, and Saturday afternoon will be dry and warmer with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. A cold front will move through Saturday night and cooler weather will return Sunday with highs in the mid-70s. Next week will start chilly with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, but it will be very sunny Sunday-Tuesday.