Solicitor: 2 Horry County officers acted in self-defense during officer-involved shooting

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Solicitor Jimmy Richardson sent a letter to SLED saying two officers fired in self defense and as a last resort when they killed a man in Socastee near the draw bridge.

The shooting happened in the Amberfield neighborhood at Dick Pond Road just north of the Socastee swing bridge on July 8. Richardson, solicitor for the 15th Circuit Court, wrote to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division that Wade Phillips, 49, was heavily inebriated and making threats to neighbors when police were called.

Richardson said Phillips was carrying a loaded rifle and said “Hey, let’s get it on” to the officers. He said all witnesses concurred, along with the evidence, that Phillips opened fire at the officers.

“The officers yelled for Phillips to put down his gun. Phillips continued to advance and fire at the officers,” Richardson wrote.

Phillips had 26 years of law enforcement experience in another state, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Officers who were at the scene were David Langlais and Tre’Sean McQueen, according to the solicitor’s letter.

No Horry County officers were injured.

SLED still has to review all of the information surrounding the case before closing it.