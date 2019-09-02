Solicitor: Court cases will not be heard Tuesday as Dorian inches closer

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Courthouses in Horry and Georgetown Counties will remain open Tuesday, but court will not be in session.

That’s according to a tweet from the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

It says defendants with scheduled court appearances Tuesday should check with their attorneys about when their court date will be rescheduled.

In Georgetown County, all jurors scheduled for this week have been excused.

