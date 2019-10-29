Solicitor dismisses state charges against murderer on death row

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – State charges against a murderer on federal death row are being dismissed.

Today, Jimmy Richardson, the 15th Circuit Solicitor, said the charges against Brandon Council are being dismissed with the possibility they could be restored if necessary. Council murdered two women, Katie Skeen and Donna Major, during a robbery at CresCom Bank in Conway in 2017.

Brandon Council murdered two women during a bank robbery in Conway in 2017. He was sentenced to death by a jury in federal court.

Council was tried, convicted, and sentenced to death in federal court a few weeks ago. The trial too three weeks. Council is now on death row waiting to be put to death.

Here’s the statement Richardson released to News13.