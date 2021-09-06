Some businesses stay open for ‘record’ Labor Day on Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several businesses on Ocean Boulevard chose to stay open during the Labor Day holiday and this year owners said they’re seeing more people compared to last.

“It’s been a record year, so it’s kind of been an amazing summer,” Michelle Plyler, General Manager at The Gay Dolphin, said.

Plyler said out of the entire year, they only close the store for two holidays: Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“We wanted to be open on this day for the tourists in town, just to let them know we’re here and we’re open,” she said.

While it’s typical for businesses to close down for the holiday, others said staying open helps provide people with the entertainment value they come to Myrtle Beach for.

“If we have the chance to be open we’re gonna be open and if we can give them something fun to do we wanna give them a chance,” Dustyn Ivey, boulevard attractions manager at Ripley’s Myrtle Beach, said.

After a slow summer last year, giving the community something fun to do was important as the summer winds down.

“People have kind of eased up this whole year and have felt more free and relaxed to do these kind of things- good labor day weekend to cap it off, it’s definitely been a good weekend for everybody around here,” Ivey said.

Some business owners said usually after Labor Day the crowds die down. But this year, they said they’re anticipating a busy fall.