Some hand sanitizers may contain harmful ingredient, FDA warns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Some hand sanitizers found in your home or workplace could be harmful.

Medical experts recommend washing and sanitizing your hands often to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued warnings of several brands of hand sanitizer that contain methanol. Methanol can be dangerous if absorbed into your skin or ingested.

Large amounts of exposure methanol can lead to headaches, nausea, vomiting, seizures, coma, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the nervous system and death.

The FDA recommends avoiding the following brands of hand sanitizer:

Grupo Insoma’s Hand Sanitizer Gel Unscented, 70% alcohol

Transliquid Technologies’ Mystic Shield Protection Hand Sanitizer

Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free

Soluciones Cosmeticas Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer

Tropicosmeticos’ Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%

The agency also discovered methanol in hand sanitizer samples from Eskbiochem SA, a manufacturer in Mexico.

The FDA doesn’t recommend using the following brands of hand sanitizer by Eskbiochem SA:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

Experts recommend discarding of hand sanitizer in a hazardous waste container and to seek treatment immediately.

Alcohol based hand sanitizers that contain 60% ethanol or 70% isopropanol should be used instead.

LATEST HEADLINES: