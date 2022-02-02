Some local law enforcement agencies see 50%+ year-to-year spike in homicides

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 has compiled a list of local homicide totals for 2021, showing some agencies saw a 50% or more year-to-year spike while others saw a significant drop.

Statewide and nationwide homicide numbers are not yet available for 2021 but according to a recent report from the Council on Criminal Justice, the number of homicides in 27 major American cities increased by 5% from 2020 to 2021 and by 44% from 2019 to 2021.

The report said, “In response to continuing increases in homicide and serious assaults, the authors conclude that police and policymakers should pursue violence-prevention strategies of proven effectiveness and enact needed policing reforms to achieving durable reductions in violent crime in our cities.”

News13 asked 16 of the larger agencies in the News13 viewing area for the number of homicide deaths investigated by each agency in 2021 and in other recent years. As of the publishing of this story, 15 of 16 agencies have provided all of the requested numbers. We will update this story if additional numbers are provided or if any homicide cases are re-classified.

The agencies are listed by their homicide total in 2021, starting with the most:

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigated 23 homicide deaths in 2021, which is about average for the department in recent years.

2021: 23

2020: 23

2019: 21

2018: 26

2017: 18

2016: 23

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office handled 19 homicide deaths in 2021. It’s not clear how many the sheriff’s office investigated in 2020 or in most recent years because the department has not provided that requested information. News13 asked the sheriff’s office for these numbers on January 3, 4, 6, 11, 12 and 18. During a phone call on January 18, Sheriff James Hudson told News13 the agency would provide the homicide numbers for the years requested. As of February 2, the sheriff’s office has not done that.

2021: 19

2020: SLED reports 8

2019: 12 (1 homicide by child abuse, 1 voluntary homicide)

2018: Awaiting response

2017: Awaiting response

2016: Awaiting response

2015: Awaiting response

The Horry County Police Department investigated 15 homicide deaths in 2021. This comes after a 2020 that saw what was believed to be a record for the agency in a quickly-growing county.

2021: 15

2020: 33

2019: 10

2018: 20

2017: 23

2016: 23

2015: 19

2014: 19

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office saw ten people die by homicide in 2021, nearly half of the number from 2020. This was the agency’s lowest number since 2016.

2021: 10

2020: 19 (1 negligent homicide)

2019: 12 (1 justifiable homicide and 1 negligent manslaughter)

2018: 16 (1 negligent homicide)

2017: 12

2016: 7

2015: 3

2014: 2

The Laurinburg Police Department worked nine new homicide deaths in 2021. That is the largest number since the department handled eight in 2011, according to Laurinburg Police Department Captain Chris Young.

2021: 9

2020: 4

2019: 3

2018: 1

2017: 4

2016: 3

2015: 3

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office investigated nine homicide deaths in 2021. That’s the most it has handled in a single year since at least 2013. On January 24, News13 asked the department whether that is a record. We are awaiting a response.

2021: 9

2020: 6

2019: 0

2018: 1

2017: 4

2016: 2

2015: 0

2014: 0

The Myrtle Beach Police Department investigated nine homicide deaths in 2021. That’s the most it has handled in a single year since at least 2013.

2021: 9

2020: 6

2019: 3

2018: 4

2017: 5

2016: 5

2015: 8

2014: 8

The Marlboro Co. Sheriff’s Office investigated seven homicide deaths in 2021. That’s more than it has handled in a single year since at least 2014. Chief Deputy Larry Turner tells News13 that prior investigators “do not remember a year with more than seven” homicide deaths.

2021: 7

2020: 3

2019: 3

2018: 2

2017: 2

2016: 3

2015: 2

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office investigated six homicide deaths last year. That’s fewer than the agency handled in 2020 but more than it handled in all other recent years.

2021: 6

2020: 19

2019: 0

2018: 1

2017: 4

2016: 2

2015: 0

2014: 0

The Darlington Police Department investigated five homicide deaths in 2021. That is the most it has handled since at least 2014. News13 asked Darlington Police Chief Kelvin Washington, who announced Tuesday that he is retiring as chief, when the agency last investigated that many homicides in a year. He said on January 12 that he was unsure and has not provided an update since.

2021: 5

2020: 1

2019: 0

2018: 0

2017: 2

2016: 0

2015: 0

The Florence Police Department saw five homicides in 2021, which is fewer than the agency has investigated in each of the previous three years.

2021: 5

2020: 6

2019: 7

2018: 9 (1 justifiable homicide)

2017: 5

2016: 1

2015: 4

2014: 2

2013: 2

The Lumberton Police Department investigated five homicide deaths in 2021, which is about average for the department in recent years.

2021: 5

2020: 6

2019: 5

2018: 5

2017: 5

2016: 8

2015: 8

2014: 6

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office investigated two homicide deaths in 2021, which is about average for the department in recent years.

2021: 2

2020: 3

2019: 1

2018: 4

2017: 2

2016: 3

2015: 2

The Lake City Police Department investigated one homicide death in 2021, which is about average for the department in recent years.

2021: 1

2020: 1

2019: 2

2018: 1

2017: 0

2016: 0

2015: 2

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety investigated one homicide in 2021, which is about average for the department in recent years.

2021: 1

2020: 0

2019: 1

2018: 2

2017: 1

2016: 2

2015: 0

2014: 0

The Conway Police Department did not investigate any new homicides in 2021. We asked the city when its police department last went a year without investigating a new homicide. We’re awaiting a response.

2021: 0

2020: 3

2019: 1

2018: 1

2017: 2

2016: 3

2015: 2

2014: 1

Count on News13 for updates on crime trends in the News13 viewing area.