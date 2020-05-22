Some of Myrtle Beach’s most popular tourist attractions wait to open to allow for more employee training

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Popular tourist attractions in Myrtle Beach are preparing for crowds as Governor McMaster gave them the OK to reopen today ahead of the holiday weekend.

One popular attraction in Broadway at the Beach, WonderWorks, is waiting until Tuesday to reopen. WonderWorks manager, Robert Stinnett says, they needed more time to get the facility ready and train staff on pandemic protocols.

“We want to make sure that everyone who comes back to work knows exactly what we want to do to make sure guests and them are safe,” Stinnett explained. “So it just worked out best for us to just give them [employees] those three or four days. I think if we got the notification a little earlier in the week, we probably would have had a little more time to adapt.”



WonderWorks is however opening it’s zipline tonight in Broadway at the Beach. Stinnett says, they decided to reopen that portion because it requires less staff to run.

“It’s an outdoor attraction,” Stinnett explained. “There’s not a lot of touching. Essentially the harnesses will be sanitized and cleaned between riders; they’re going across one at a time so really when they’re standing in line make sure they’re following social distancing.”



In WonderWorks 50,000 square foot indoor facility, Stinnett tells News13, there are hand sanitizing stations at least every 15 feet, sneeze guards installed at the counters, signage encouraging social distancing and cleaning materials easily accessible for staff.

“It’s really about just making sure people can find and access those things easily and make sure our employees and staff have the tools they need; masks, sneeze guards, gloves, hand sanitizers,” he said.

Stinnet said he believes they have strong safety protocols in place and says if businesses don’t, it won’t take long for people to notice.

“I know that they are going to send people around to make sure that we’re doing what we should be doing,” he cautioned. “I think each business has to take it upon themselves to make sure they’re following these guidelines, and I think the general public will make sure you’re following those guidelines. Social media handles that pretty well for people these days.”

Down on Ocean Boulevard, The SkyWheel will reopen on Monday as marketing and brand manager there, Rachel Beckerman says, they needed more time to train staff about new cleaning, operation and social distancing rules.

“There are people putting up hand sanitizing machines,” Beckerman explained. “We have social distancing floor markers in place, we also have to redo our whole operating system for the wheel. In order to keep everyone safe we are going to sanitize each gondola right after the use of each group and then also making sure there are no bottle necks for people to get together.”

Beckerman says though they are waiting to reopen until Monday, they are excited to welcome passengers after a two month closure.

“You could see us for miles and miles,” she said. “When you don’t see the SkyWheel moving it’s kind of a tell of how the City is. So to be able to keep us moving, keep it rolling and show the City we are reopening again.”

Other popular attractions in the City like Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach, Dave and Busters and Broadway Grand Prix are open now.

The Hollywood Wax Museum Entertainment Center has not yet announced a reopening date.