Someone took a trailer from a construction site, Myrtle Beach police report says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police responded to a complaint that a trailer was taken from an active construction site, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

Police responded to Zodiac Court Saturday morning after getting the complaint.

The victim of the larceny reportedly told police his trailer was taken from the active construction site sometime overnight. He said in the report there was also some scaffolding on the trailer.

The trailer is 16 feet long and has four wheels. The bed is wooden with a metal frame. No video of the incident was made available to police.

