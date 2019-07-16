Son arrested on murder charges after parents found dead in VB home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va, (WAVY) — Neighbors living near the corner house on Kellam Road said the home is usually quiet, but that changed on Monday afternoon.

“One minute I was out here and everything was just normal and I came out about another 30 minutes later and I saw the yellow tape,” said Janice Woolard.

Christopher Shawn Brady

Virginia Beach police say around 1 p.m., they got information that led investigators to do a welfare check at the home. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of Roy and Sheila Brady, both 73 years old.

Police say the couple’s son, 44-year-old Christopher Brady, killed them.

Neighbors told 10 On Your Side the couple lived in the home for decades.

“The couple was very helpful, very friendly, helpless, elderly couple, minding their own business, living in peace so for something like this to happen, it’s a tragedy,” Woolard said. “Over the years they become very fragile and unable to do a lot.”

Another neighbor said other family members lived with the couple.

“We know the older, the oldest son that lived in the house,” Michelle Pavona said. “The family basically stays to itself for the most part. They just stayed in the house, mind their business, come out when they have something to do.”

Police haven’t released a motive. The news has neighbors in disbelief.

“I’m dumbfounded. I’m in shock. I’m just like … I don’t know what to think,” Pavona said.

Police spent hours at the home gathering information and evidence. While neighbors try to cope with what happened, they said they’re hopeful whatever investigators found will lead to answers soon.

“What happened in there behind closed doors, I don’t know, but it’s very traumatic; something tragic that happened in our area today,” Woolard said.