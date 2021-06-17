Son of law enforcement officer indicted on attempted murder charge after Darlington County shooting

Jordan Hudson (Courtesy: Darlington County Detention Center)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The son of a law enforcement officer accused of shooting someone in the back has been indicted by a grand jury for attempted murder.

The grand jury on May 20 indicted Jordan Andrew Hudson, 27, on charges he shot a person in the back with the “intent of killing him with malice and aforethought” after a fight.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 in the 2200 block of North Center Road. Police warrants say witnesses told investigators what happened, and Jordan made a “post Miranda admission.”

Hudson was released in December from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $200,000 bond, according to booking records.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was asked to take over the investigation because the suspect is the son of a law enforcement officer with another agency. News13 asked numerous times about which agency and officials would not confirm.

The case is being prosecuted by the Fourth Circuit Solicitors office.

