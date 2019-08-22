Sophie the German Shepherd: A look inside her new life

It has been described as one of the worst animal cruelty cases on the Grand Strand in years. Sophie the German Shepherd has made a tremendous recovery.

“She had pressure sores covering her entire body, she was 19 pounds,” said Jessica Wnuk, the Executive Director for the Grand Strand Humane Society.

It was on June 17 when officers rescued her from a cage in a Myrtle Beach hotel room, starving, on the brink of death. She was then taken to the Murrells Inlet Veterinary Hospital, where she stayed for months under close observation.

Over the past three months, nearly $15,000 has been raised for Sophie by the community.

“The outpouring of support and love and kind words has been unbelievable, not just from our area, it’s been amazing, we’ve received letters from Kansas, and Maine,” Jessica Wnuk, Executive Director, Grand Strand Humane Society.

A Myrtle Beach local and someone who has been a frequent visitor of Sophie since day one, Taylor Jonathan is now Sophie’s new owner.

“When I first met Sophie and just saw how sweet her spirit was and what she had been through, defeated, but still happy, still okay, the amount of love she got, I just kept coming back, I got emotionally attached,” said Jonathan

He says he’s with her 24/7, they go on road trips, she loves being outside, and on the beach.

“Letting her see like, this is what it is to be a normal dog… it’s a beautiful thing to be a part of it, and luckily I have the freedom, and the time,” said Jonathan.