South Canadian border is open to flight travel after 2-year hiatus

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)

After a two-year hiatus Myrtle Beach will begin to see a boost in Canadian visitors specifically from Toronto, now that the South Canadian border is allowing flights to come from the U.S.

Starting on March 9th, 2022, porter airlines are giving people the chance to fly to Toronto, Canada. Flights will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays through May 28th, 2022. The non-stop flight will land in the heart of Toronto at the Billy Bishop airport.

As of right now only fully vaccinated foreign nationals are allowed to travel to Toronto for tourism travel. Foreign nationals who are not fully vaccinated will only be allowed to enter for specific circumstances. Canada is Myrtle Beach’s top international market. According to MMGY, a marketing company, 47% of Canadians say they are going to visit Myrtle Beach in the next 2 years.

“That’s why we picked a destination like Myrtle Beach, it’s ideal to start up again next year and it really is a strong leisure market for us,” said porter airlines spokesperson brad cicero.

Cicero also said by next summer they hope to have all their seasonal markets operating flights, and they do not plan on cancelling flights due to covid-19 in the near future.