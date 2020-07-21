South Carolina 1 of 5 states to help reduce deadly crashes

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina is one of five states participating in an effort to reduce speed related traffic collisions.

State and local law enforcement in South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia kicked off Operation Southern Shield this week.

Officials said from the beginning of this year until July 14, there have been 168 traffic collisions. 180 people died from those crashes.

“Whether you’ve been driving for six months or whether you’ve been driving 16 years, you know, it’s a problem that we have with speeding,” state trooper Brian Lee explained. “I think people just get in the car sometimes and they’re not paying attention. And they’re talking to other passengers and it ends up being – before you realize it – well above the posted speed limit.”

Lee believes this effort is important because sometimes speeding doesn’t end with a ticket. There are many factors that may be considered harmless that can induce speeding.

“You’d be surprised at some of the stuff we see,” trooper Lee said. “People who are riding down the road on their cell phones. Riding down the road posting on social media…reading articles.”

Lee also recommends lowering your speed while driving in inclement weather or during heavy traffic. Planning before hitting the road could make all the difference, according to officials.

“We’re always in a hurry and I think all of us need to make sure we’re not in a hurry”, Lee said.

Anyone who sees speeding or reckless driving is encouraged to call *47 to report it.

LATEST HEADLINES: