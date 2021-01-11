WATCH LIVE: South Carolina AG Alan Wilson to discuss 2020 Human Trafficking report

News

by: Tim Renaud

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the South Carolina Attorney General Facebook

TowWatch the live press conference at 10 a.m., CLICK HERE.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is expected to announce the 2020 Human Trafficking annual report.

The report lays out how the state is working to combat human trafficking, the number of reports to the national human trafficking hotline, and the top five countries for reported human trafficking.

Wilson will hold a press conference to discuss the report on Monday along with representatives from state agencies who will speak about what their organizations are doing to raise awareness and help victims.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories