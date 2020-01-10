South Carolina Attorney General to release annual human trafficking report today

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Attorney General will present the Annual Human Trafficking report today.

Alan Wilson will explain steps taken last year to stop trafficking in the Palmetto State and release updated statistics at a 10 A.M. press conference.

In last years report, the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force outlined goals to re-establish an adult services subcommittee and research the connection between domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking to learn how it impacts support services.

AG Wilson will also name the top five counties and trends for trafficking in South Carolina as well as discuss partnerships the Task Force has.

According to last year’s report, there were 127 cases of human trafficking opened in the State; 21 of those reported came from Horry County.

This data comes from the national hotline.

Today’s press conference will be at 10 A.M. on the second floor of the SC State House.