South Carolina awarded $480K to upgrade school buses, including in Florence and Marion counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The Environmental Protection Agency is awarding $480,000 to the South Carolina Department of Education for upgrades to school buses across the state.

The money will go toward upgrading diesel school buses in an effort to reduce diesel emissions. A total of 24 school buses from 10 districts will be replaced.

“The South Carolina Department of Education is grateful to receive this funding which will continue the efforts of replacing our state’s aging fleet with cleaner and more efficient buses,” State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said.

Funding has been granted to replace buses in the following districts:

Clarendon 3 (1 bus)

Florence 1 (3 buses)

Florence 2 (1 bus)

Kershaw (3 buses)

Lexington 1 (7 buses)

Marion (2 buses)

Newberry (2 buses)

Pickens (3 buses)

Spartanburg 2 (1 bus)

Union (1 bus)

The EPA awarded nearly $10.5 million to replace 473 older diesel school buses in 40 states. The funds are in the form of rebates through the EPA’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) funding.

The new buses will reduce pollutants that are linked to asthma and lung damage, better protecting health and air quality in communities across the country.

To learn more about the DERA program in South Carolina, visit here.