South Carolina celebrates Vietnam War Veterans Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Monday is Vietnam War Veterans Day in South Carolina.

The Vietnam Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 was signed into law by former President Trump. It designated March 29 as a date to recognize all who fought and sacrificed in Vietnam and throughout Southeast Asia from Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975.

In 2020, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a proclamation naming March 29 as Vietnam War Veterans Day within the state.

“The United States of America is the greatest country in the world because of the strength and sacrifice of men and women like those that we honor on Vietnam War Veterans Day,” Gov. McMaster said in 2020. “These men and women are the best of us – they answered the call to serve when it was most difficult, and they served us well. These challenging times provide opportunity for reflection, and I ask that you take a moment to reflect on, and appreciate, the honorable service of our Vietnam War Veterans.”