South Carolina company makes pet friendly holiday meals

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Around the holidays, animal experts say they see a rise in emergency situations where pets ingest human food that could be poisonous.

Paws Up Pet Food is a couple based in Greenville making holiday meals that are safe for pets. The company started making food for their retriever, who was diagnosed with cancer.

After several trial meals, they found using pure and natural ingredients helped their dog live well and stay full. After speaking with an animal nutritionist, they began making the food for others.

The couple went to culinary school and this helped them develop meals that would help them thrive. They work with a dog nutritionist and recipes have been tested to meet the standards of the Association of American feed control officials.

Visit PAWSUPPETFOOD.COM to order a meal. The meals can also be ordered through Market Wagon, an online farmers markets featuring products from other local farmers, growers and artisanal makers such as meats, dairy, eggs, baked good, and many other items.

You can also call (864) 399-6817