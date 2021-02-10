South Carolina considers joining much of US in open gun carry

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some South Carolina lawmakers want to allow people who have permits to carry concealed guns permission to carry their weapons out in the open.

South Carolina is one of only five states without so-called “open carry,” joining atypical partners like Illinois, New York, California and Florida.

The opposition isn’t exclusively from gun control proponents.

Both local and state law enforcement leaders have said allowing even trained people to openly carry guns in South Carolina could make it harder to determine who are criminals in emergencies.

A House subcommittee is holding a public hearing on the bill Wednesday afternoon.