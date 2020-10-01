South Carolina couple receives threatening letter over political flags

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD) – A Mount Pleasant couple was shocked to find this letter in the mail addressed to them by name, calling them dumb, senile, and a communist.

“It’s really violently abusive and anybody who received this letter, I don’t care who you are, I don’t care how tough you are, it would insult and scare you a little bit.” MEG HORN, NEIGHBOR

Out of anger and caution, the recipients of the letter did not want to appear on camera, but neighbor Meg Horn says state and federal authorities have been alerted.

“If I find out who this person is I fully intend to explore all of the legal ramifications,” said Horn.

Under federal law there could be violations of laws governing misuses of the mail, transmitting threats via the mail, and specifically intimidating voters according to criminal defense attorney Cameron Blazer.

“I don’t think that people should be emboldened to behave in this way because there won’t be consequences of this kind of behavior, there will,” Blazer stated.

The sender mailed the letter from a fake address.

Despite feelings of unrest Horn says the signs will remain in their yard.

“She didn’t ask for this. She’s just doing a benign civic activity of supporting a candidate and that’s it,” added Horn.

If the person who sent the letter is identified and prosecuted depending on the charge they could face up to three years in prison.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is increasing patrol in the area.

