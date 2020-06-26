South Carolina Department of Natural Resources investigating fish mortality

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GADNR) are working together to investigate a fish mortality event in the Savannah River.

The fish mortality event is happening between North Augusta, South Carolina, and Augusta, Georgia.

SCDNR says the majority of the dead and dying fish are American shad. They said most of the fish died naturally and are now floating below the shoals.

SCDNR and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are responsible for investigating fish kills in the state. SCDNR says to report fish kills to them and to call 1-800-922-5431.

For more information, visit SCDNR’s website.

