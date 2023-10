CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — QR codes have been added to payment vouchers being sent out by the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

Each QR code is specific to the attached notice. Once scanned, users will be directed to MYDORWAY, and after verifying their identity, the balance will be automatically calculated.

SCDOR said people who do not have a QR code can still pay online using MYDORWAY. More information is available on the SCDOR website.