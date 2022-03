GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies seized drugs, guns and over $15,000 in narcotics-related cash Monday in Greenville County.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation took place on Norwood Street, where deputies seized 22 grams of methamphetamine, five pounds of marijuana, seven illegally possessed firearms and more than $15,000 in narcotics-related cash.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story when more information becomes available.