MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources announced the addition of a 13-month-old Labrador to its K9 team on Friday.

River, a yellow Labrador retriever, came from North Carolina to join the SCDNR team.

According to SCDNR, the K9 team is made up of seven teams around the state that assist personnel in tracking violators, detecting concealed wildlife, firearms, evidence recovery, and support in search and rescue missions.

River will soon complete the SCDNR puppy program to perfect her environmental and socialization skills.

“We can’t wait to see how she helps our law enforcement officers protect and conserve South Carolina’s natural resources,” SCDNR officials said.