South Carolina dog confirmed with virus that causes COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – According to a report from Clemson University, a Charleston County dog has been confirmed positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans.

Dr. Boyd Parr, state veterinarian and director of Clemson Livestock Poultry Health, said a veterinarian decided to test the dog for the virus after one of its owners was confirmed to have COVID-19.

Also according to the report, the veterinarian found that the dog had a chronic health condition, and later had to be euthanized.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed the virus in the dog on July 9.

Clemson LPH and the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control are continuing to investigate the case with USDA and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Based on current knowledge, there continues to be no evidence that pets play a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2 to people,” Parr said. “It remains a good idea to restrict contact with your pets and other animals, just like you do with other people, if you are infected with COVID-19 in order to protect them from exposure to the virus as recommended by the CDC.”

This is the first confirmed animal detection of the virus in South Carolina.

According to the CDC, routine testing of animals is not recommended at this time.

The decision to test an animal, including pets, livestock and wild or zoo animals, should be made in consultation with and the approval of both appropriate state animal health and public health officials, according to the CDC.

For more information about the virus in animals and recommendations for pet owners, visit.

LATEST HEADLINES: