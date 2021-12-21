South Carolina is the #7 state where overdose deaths increased the most during COVID-19

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. In a resumption of a brutal trend, nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new record high that predates the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers were driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

The coronavirus has caused increased stress and isolation for many people. Some have turned to substance abuse or increased the quantity and frequency of drug use during the coronavirus restrictions. Others turned to new drugs if their prefered drug became more difficult to access.

More drug users were using alone due to social distancing measures, which increases the risk of overdose death since there isn’t someone to administer first aid and call for help. With in-person socializing and community-based programs temporarily closed, there were fewer in-person recovery resources available.

Zinnia Health analyzed provisional data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics on drug overdose deaths across the United States. Zinnia Health compared data collected between March 2020 and March 2021 to data from March 2019 to March 2020 to understand how drug overdose deaths changed in every state during the coronavirus. When available, the types of drugs that caused overdose deaths are included in information for each state.

South Carolina by the numbers

– Drug overdose deaths (March 2020–March 2021): 1,811 (+45.6% change from March 2019–2020)

— Opioid-related deaths: 1,484 (+56% change)

— Synthetic opioid-related deaths, excluding methadone: 1,245 (+88.9% change)

— Methadone-related deaths: 47 (+51.6% change)

— Cocaine-related deaths: 337 (+18.2% change)

— Heroin-related deaths: 207 (-8.8% change)

— Psychostimulant-related deaths: 591 (+50.8% change)

The South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services works to prevent drug abuse through education and treat substance use disorder through state-licensed treatment providers. Treatments for DUI interventions, gambling interventions, detoxification, and temporary housing are available.

In total, drug overdose deaths in the United States rose by around 30%, totaling an estimated 96,779 people between March 2020 and March 2021. While there is national guidance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services regarding overdose prevention, each state has its own programs and strategies to combat drug abuse and substance abuse.

Continue reading below to see the states where overdose deaths increased and decreased the most during the COVID-19 pandemic.

States where overdose deaths decreased the most

#1. South Dakota: 77 drug overdose deaths, March 2020–March 2021 (-16.3% change from March 2019–2020)

#2. New Hampshire: 378 drug overdose deaths, March 2020–March 2021 (-3.3% change from March 2019–2020)

#3. New Jersey: 2,829 drug overdose deaths, March 2020–March 2021 (-1.9% change from March 2019–2020)

States where overdose deaths increased the most

#1. Vermont: 211 drug overdose deaths, March 2020–March 2021 (+85.1% change from March 2019–2020)

#2. West Virginia: 1,443 drug overdose deaths, March 2020–March 2021 (+60.3% change from March 2019–2020)

#3. Kentucky: 2,269 drug overdose deaths, March 2020–March 2021 (+56.8% change from March 2019–2020)

This story originally appeared on Zinnia Health and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.