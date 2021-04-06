South Carolina leaders voice opposition to sweeping voting rights bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE/AP) Sen. Lindsey Graham and S.C. Governor Henry McMaster will discuss a wide-reaching voting rights bill Tuesday as the legislation moves closer to debate in the U.S. Senate.

House Democrats passed House Resolution 1, also known as the “For the People Act,” last month. The bill would restrict partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts, strike down hurdles to voting and bring transparency to campaign finance systems that allow wealthy donors to fund political causes.

House Republicans unanimously voted against the bill.

President Biden said he looked forward to refining the measure and hoped to sign into law, calling it “landmark legislation” that is needed “to repair and strengthen our democracy.”

Senator Graham has previously voiced opposition to the legislation, calling it “the biggest power grab in the history of the country.”

South Carolina Republicans fear that the bill would erode a state law requiring a photo ID to vote.

Graham and McMaster will discuss the bill at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the South Carolina State House.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.