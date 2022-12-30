WASHINGTON (WCBD) – A 77-year-old South Carolina man is among six individuals who received a full pardon from President Joe Biden on Friday.

The White House said these individuals have served their sentences and demonstrated a commitment to improving their communities and the lives of those around them.

Charlie Byrnes Jackson of Swansea, South Carolina – who was 18 at the time – pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps after being involved in a single illegal whiskey transaction in the 1960s.

Jackson was sentenced to five years probation in 1964. “Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction,” an official with the White House said.

The White House said Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987 and has helped many community members in need. The 77-year-old also uses his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.

“President Biden believes America is a nation of second chances, and that offering meaningful opportunities for redemption and rehabilitation empowers those who have been incarcerated to become productive, law-abiding members of society,” the White House said.

Other pardons issued Friday include Gary Davis of Yuma, Arizona; Edward De Coito III of Dublin, California; Vincente Flores of Winter, California; Beverly Ibn-Tamas of Columbus, Ohio; and John Dix Nock III of St. Augustine, Florida.