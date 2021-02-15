South Carolina man accused of stabbing 73-year-old grandmother to death on Valentine’s Day

CHESTERFIELD CO, S.C. (FOX 46) – A South Carolina man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after deputies say he stabbed his elderly grandmother to death on Valentine’s Day, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, deputies were called to Winburn Street in Patrick, South Carolina, in reference to family members requesting a welfare check.

As deputies arrived at the home, they discovered Geraldine Sellers Marshall, 73, deceased from multiple stab wounds to her upper body.

During the course of the investigation, deputies determined that her grandson, David Antonio Little, Jr, 30, stabbed her multiple times, the sheriff’s office said.

The motive is still unknown at this time.

The sheriff’s office, Cheraw Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Crime Scene Unit, and the Darlington County Coroner’s Office are investigating this incident.

Little is in custody and will be charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the sheriff’s office said.