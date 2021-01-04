South Carolina man arrested for death of father slain on New Year’s Day

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man is in custody accused of slaying his 76-year-old father.

The St. George Police Department said retired attorney James A. News outlets report Bell was found shot in the head twice in the early morning hours of Jan. 1.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office pronounced Bell dead at 9:30 a.m. Friday. An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina to determine an official cause of death. During the investigation, officers found that while Bell was asleep in a chair, his 48-year-old son, Jason, allegedly shot him.

He later surrendered to police at the St. George Police Department where he was arrested on a charge of murder.

What sparked the shooting remains under investigation.

