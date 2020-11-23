South Carolina man dies after returning to flaming trailer for pants

RIDGEWAY, S.C. (AP) — An official says a man who escaped a trailer fire in South Carolina died when he went back into the mobile home to get his pants.
Kershaw County Coroner David West said in a statement that fire personnel responding to a call about the blaze early Sunday morning found Henry Hill Jr. on the floor of the trailer in Ridgeway.
West says the 68-year-old Hill had smoke inhalation and thermal burns on his body from the heat.
Two other people who lived in the home escaped the fire.
